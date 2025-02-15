Q1 EPS Forecast for Columbus McKinnon Lowered by Analyst

Get Columbus McKinnon alerts:

Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO – Free Report) – Seaport Res Ptn reduced their Q1 2026 earnings estimates for Columbus McKinnon in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 11th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst W. Liptak now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings of $0.56 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.63. The consensus estimate for Columbus McKinnon’s current full-year earnings is $2.98 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Columbus McKinnon’s Q2 2026 earnings at $0.57 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on CMCO. DA Davidson lowered shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Columbus McKinnon Stock Performance

NASDAQ CMCO opened at $20.48 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $585.99 million, a P/E ratio of 38.64 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.84. Columbus McKinnon has a twelve month low of $19.55 and a twelve month high of $45.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.18). Columbus McKinnon had a net margin of 1.51% and a return on equity of 9.20%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Columbus McKinnon

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CMCO. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Columbus McKinnon during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Columbus McKinnon by 810.0% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 910 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 810 shares during the period. Palouse Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Columbus McKinnon in the third quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp acquired a new position in Columbus McKinnon in the third quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in Columbus McKinnon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $239,000. 95.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Columbus McKinnon

In related news, Director Christopher J. Stephens bought 5,000 shares of Columbus McKinnon stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.27 per share, for a total transaction of $101,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,253.78. This trade represents a 83.14 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Columbus McKinnon Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Columbus McKinnon’s payout ratio is 84.85%.

Columbus McKinnon Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Columbus McKinnon Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets motion solutions for moving, lifting, positioning, and securing materials worldwide. It offers manual, battery, electric, and air hoists; steel, rack, and pinion jacks; winches, hydraulic jacks and tools, trolleys and its clamps, and lifting tables; skates and heavy load moving systems; material handling equipment; mobile, workplace, and jib cranes; crane components and kits; and below-the-hook lifting devices, lifting slings, and lashing systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Columbus McKinnon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbus McKinnon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.