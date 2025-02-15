Research Analysts Offer Predictions for EW Q1 Earnings

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) – Analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2026 earnings estimates for shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report issued on Wednesday, February 12th. William Blair analyst M. Andrew expects that the medical research company will earn $0.65 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Edwards Lifesciences’ current full-year earnings is $2.56 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Edwards Lifesciences’ Q2 2026 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.67 EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at $0.72 EPS.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The medical research company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 70.82% and a return on equity of 20.76%.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Daiwa America cut shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Edwards Lifesciences currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.95.

Shares of NYSE:EW opened at $76.23 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $44.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $72.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.46 and a quick ratio of 2.89. Edwards Lifesciences has a 1-year low of $58.93 and a 1-year high of $96.12.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, Director Steven R. Loranger sold 5,739 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.42, for a total transaction of $438,574.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,613,628.24. This trade represents a 8.68 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 11,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.76, for a total transaction of $852,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 30,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,315,301.36. This trade represents a 26.91 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 26,489 shares of company stock worth $2,002,829. 1.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EW. Alpha Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the third quarter worth about $693,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 5.7% during the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 439,106 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,977,000 after buying an additional 23,560 shares in the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the third quarter worth about $792,000. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 36.1% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 3,019 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 10.6% during the third quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 15,026 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $992,000 after buying an additional 1,437 shares in the last quarter. 79.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

