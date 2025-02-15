Research Analysts Set Expectations for CRSP FY2025 Earnings

Get CRISPR Therapeutics alerts:

CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Leerink Partnrs raised their FY2025 earnings estimates for CRISPR Therapeutics in a report released on Tuesday, February 11th. Leerink Partnrs analyst M. Foroohar now forecasts that the company will earn ($5.16) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($5.53). The consensus estimate for CRISPR Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($5.08) per share.

CRSP has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CRISPR Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $53.00 to $49.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday. TD Cowen upgraded shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.50.

CRISPR Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CRSP opened at $49.72 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $41.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of -17.57 and a beta of 1.67. CRISPR Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $36.52 and a fifty-two week high of $91.10.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.15) by $0.71. CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 118.13% and a negative return on equity of 12.15%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.10, for a total value of $826,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 181,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,002,854. This trade represents a 7.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRSP. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $381,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 22.8% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 19,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $902,000 after purchasing an additional 3,563 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 3.7% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 16,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $797,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd lifted its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 56.4% in the third quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 13,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $640,000 after acquiring an additional 4,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $258,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

CRISPR Therapeutics Company Profile

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

Featured Stories

