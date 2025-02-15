Robert W. Baird Has Lowered Expectations for Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) Stock Price

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at Robert W. Baird from $160.00 to $145.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 80.89% from the stock’s current price.

Get Trade Desk alerts:

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. New Street Research upgraded Trade Desk from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, November 25th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Trade Desk from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Benchmark reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Friday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Trade Desk from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Trade Desk from $114.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.77.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Trade Desk

Trade Desk Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TTD opened at $80.16 on Thursday. Trade Desk has a one year low of $73.68 and a one year high of $141.53. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $120.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.22. The stock has a market cap of $39.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 131.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.45.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.21). Trade Desk had a return on equity of 13.17% and a net margin of 13.34%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Trade Desk will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

Trade Desk declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 12th that allows the company to repurchase $564.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology company to repurchase up to 0.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Trade Desk news, insider Samantha Jacobson sold 4,298 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.56, for a total transaction of $509,570.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 90,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,754,459.04. This trade represents a 4.52 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 18,207 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.44, for a total value of $2,283,886.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 704,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,338,485.76. The trade was a 2.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,029 shares of company stock valued at $5,004,296 in the last three months. 9.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Trade Desk

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,670,254 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,015,035,000 after acquiring an additional 253,137 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 38,716,074 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,245,218,000 after acquiring an additional 1,720,650 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 20,320,769 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,228,172,000 after acquiring an additional 2,013,047 shares in the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 133.3% during the 3rd quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 9,934,156 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,089,280,000 after acquiring an additional 5,675,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,916,932 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $930,477,000 after acquiring an additional 198,822 shares in the last quarter. 67.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Trade Desk Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.