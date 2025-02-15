Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) Price Target Raised to $70.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $52.00 to $70.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price suggests a potential upside of 7.23% from the company’s previous close.

Get Robinhood Markets alerts:

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $24.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Robinhood Markets from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Robinhood Markets from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, December 6th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.07.

View Our Latest Analysis on HOOD

Robinhood Markets Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HOOD opened at $65.28 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $57.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 2.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $45.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.43. Robinhood Markets has a 52-week low of $13.04 and a 52-week high of $66.91.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.13. Robinhood Markets had a net margin of 21.80% and a return on equity of 7.52%. As a group, analysts forecast that Robinhood Markets will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Steven M. Quirk sold 19,861 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.54, for a total transaction of $745,581.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 395,166 shares in the company, valued at $14,834,531.64. The trade was a 4.79 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 750,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.16, for a total transaction of $29,370,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,948,427 shares of company stock worth $165,005,244. 19.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. HM Payson & Co. raised its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets by 53.5% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Eastern Bank bought a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in Robinhood Markets by 750.0% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

About Robinhood Markets

(Get Free Report)

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Robinhood Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robinhood Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.