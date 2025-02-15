Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Morgan Stanley Analyst Says

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $64.00 to $90.00 in a research report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 37.87% from the company’s previous close.

HOOD has been the subject of several other research reports. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Robinhood Markets from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.07.

HOOD opened at $65.28 on Thursday. Robinhood Markets has a fifty-two week low of $13.04 and a fifty-two week high of $66.91. The firm has a market cap of $57.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 2.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.43.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.13. Robinhood Markets had a net margin of 21.80% and a return on equity of 7.52%. Research analysts anticipate that Robinhood Markets will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Baiju Bhatt sold 90,866 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.34, for a total value of $5,028,524.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,024.28. This trade represents a 94.74 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven M. Quirk sold 19,861 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.54, for a total transaction of $745,581.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 395,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,834,531.64. This represents a 4.79 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,948,427 shares of company stock worth $165,005,244. 19.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Robinhood Markets in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. HM Payson & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Robinhood Markets by 53.5% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Eastern Bank bought a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Robinhood Markets by 750.0% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

