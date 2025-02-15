Roth Capital Has Pessimistic Outlook of Genasys Q4 Earnings

Get Genasys alerts:

Genasys Inc. (NASDAQ:GNSS – Free Report) – Analysts at Roth Capital reduced their Q4 2025 EPS estimates for Genasys in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 11th. Roth Capital analyst S. Searle now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.02 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.03. The consensus estimate for Genasys’ current full-year earnings is ($0.27) per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Genasys’ Q1 2026 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.05 EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at $0.08 EPS.

Genasys (NASDAQ:GNSS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.07. Genasys had a negative net margin of 132.16% and a negative return on equity of 104.49%.

Separately, Ascendiant Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Genasys from $4.75 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th.

Genasys Stock Down 5.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ GNSS opened at $3.38 on Thursday. Genasys has a one year low of $1.65 and a one year high of $4.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.86 million, a P/E ratio of -4.69 and a beta of 0.62.

Insider Transactions at Genasys

In other news, Director William H. Dodd bought 16,327 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.65 per share, for a total transaction of $43,266.55. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 59,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,771.35. This trade represents a 38.12 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Genasys

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Genasys in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Evernest Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Genasys in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Genasys in the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Genasys in the fourth quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Intergy Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Genasys in the fourth quarter valued at $68,000. Institutional investors own 40.04% of the company’s stock.

About Genasys

Genasys Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of critical communications hardware and software solutions to alert, inform, and protect people principally in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Hardware and Software.

See Also

