Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) Earns Hold Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports.

Get Sage Therapeutics alerts:

Several other research firms have also recently commented on SAGE. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Sage Therapeutics from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 16th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on Sage Therapeutics from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Sage Therapeutics from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Sage Therapeutics from $26.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Sage Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.65.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on SAGE

Sage Therapeutics Trading Down 0.6 %

SAGE stock opened at $7.14 on Wednesday. Sage Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $4.62 and a 12-month high of $26.25. The stock has a market cap of $438.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.40 and its 200 day moving average is $6.91.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.54) by ($0.02). Sage Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 317.29% and a negative return on equity of 50.29%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sage Therapeutics will post -6.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Picton Mahoney Asset Management increased its holdings in Sage Therapeutics by 126.0% during the 4th quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 6,423 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 3,581 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in shares of Sage Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Sage Therapeutics by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,430 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 2,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Sage Therapeutics by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,768 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 2,446 shares during the last quarter. 99.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sage Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes brain health medicines. Its product candidates include ZULRESSO, a CIV injection for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD) in adults; and ZURZUVAE, a neuroactive steroid, a positive allosteric modulator of GABAA receptors, targeting both synaptic and extrasynaptic GABAA receptors, for the treatment of postpartum depression.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sage Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sage Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.