Seaport Res Ptn Issues Optimistic Estimate for FIS Earnings

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn upped their Q4 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 11th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst J. Cantwell now anticipates that the information technology services provider will earn $1.62 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.60. The consensus estimate for Fidelity National Information Services’ current full-year earnings is $5.18 per share.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on FIS. Raymond James lowered shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $101.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $102.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Susquehanna lowered shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $103.00 to $81.00 in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fidelity National Information Services currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.95.

Fidelity National Information Services stock opened at $68.84 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $80.53 and a 200 day moving average of $82.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.04. Fidelity National Information Services has a 12-month low of $62.17 and a 12-month high of $91.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The information technology services provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.05. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 14.37% and a return on equity of 15.35%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 94.1% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 328 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Kennebec Savings Bank purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services in the third quarter worth $28,000. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 50.2% in the third quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 437 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Finally, Morse Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services in the third quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.23% of the company’s stock.

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein bought 701 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $79.97 per share, for a total transaction of $56,058.97. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $887,507.06. This trade represents a 6.74 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 11th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 11th. This is an increase from Fidelity National Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.30%.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

