Seelaus Asset Management LLC Buys 15 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Seelaus Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,640 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms makes up 0.9% of Seelaus Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Seelaus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $960,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 2,362 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Santori & Peters Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Santori & Peters Inc. now owns 498 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Forbes J M & Co. LLP raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Forbes J M & Co. LLP now owns 11,463 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $6,712,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 34,643 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $20,284,000 after purchasing an additional 3,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Serenus Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth about $793,000. Institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on META. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Meta Platforms from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $811.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Monday, January 27th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Meta Platforms from $736.00 to $786.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $600.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $753.00 to $780.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $717.90.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 19,668 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $721.69, for a total transaction of $14,194,198.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 902 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $713.32, for a total value of $643,414.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 27,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,607,740.16. This represents a 3.18 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 793,070 shares of company stock worth $504,185,108. 13.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Meta Platforms Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of META opened at $736.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.98. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1 year low of $414.50 and a 1 year high of $740.91. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $638.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $582.68. The firm has a market cap of $1.87 trillion, a P/E ratio of 30.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.20.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The social networking company reported $8.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.75 by $1.27. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 38.17% and a net margin of 37.91%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.33 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 26.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.525 per share. This is an increase from Meta Platforms’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.36%.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Further Reading

