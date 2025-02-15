S&P Global FY2025 EPS Estimate Raised by William Blair

Get S&P Global alerts:

S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) – Research analysts at William Blair raised their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of S&P Global in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 11th. William Blair analyst A. Nicholas now anticipates that the business services provider will earn $17.18 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $17.05. The consensus estimate for S&P Global’s current full-year earnings is $15.34 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for S&P Global’s Q1 2026 earnings at $4.74 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $4.92 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $4.85 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $4.76 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $19.28 EPS.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $3.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.36. S&P Global had a net margin of 25.80% and a return on equity of 13.72%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.13 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on SPGI. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Friday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $600.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $595.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $590.00 to $580.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on S&P Global from $600.00 to $585.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on S&P Global from $599.00 to $608.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $587.92.

Check Out Our Latest Report on S&P Global

S&P Global Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:SPGI opened at $539.77 on Thursday. S&P Global has a 52 week low of $407.69 and a 52 week high of $545.39. The company’s 50 day moving average is $506.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $506.78. The company has a market cap of $166.14 billion, a PE ratio of 47.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

S&P Global Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.96 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 26th. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. This is a positive change from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.09%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SPGI. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of S&P Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,725,084,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the 4th quarter worth $527,207,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in S&P Global by 71,024.1% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 619,491 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $308,525,000 after buying an additional 618,620 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in S&P Global by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,276,043 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,631,568,000 after acquiring an additional 525,347 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in S&P Global by 174,815.4% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 467,024 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $241,274,000 after acquiring an additional 466,757 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.