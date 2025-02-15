S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) Price Target Raised to $608.00

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Evercore ISI from $599.00 to $608.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

SPGI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on S&P Global from $536.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $564.00 to $576.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on S&P Global from $600.00 to $585.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on S&P Global from $620.00 to $617.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on S&P Global in a report on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $600.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $587.92.

S&P Global Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:SPGI opened at $539.77 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. S&P Global has a 52-week low of $407.69 and a 52-week high of $545.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of $506.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $506.78. The company has a market capitalization of $166.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.20.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $3.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.36. S&P Global had a return on equity of 13.72% and a net margin of 25.80%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.13 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that S&P Global will post 15.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 26th will be given a $0.96 dividend. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 26th. This is a positive change from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.09%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of S&P Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. First Personal Financial Services bought a new stake in S&P Global in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Human Investing LLC acquired a new position in S&P Global in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in S&P Global in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Noble Wealth Management PBC acquired a new position in S&P Global in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions.

