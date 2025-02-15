S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) Price Target Raised to $633.00

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $617.00 to $633.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the business services provider’s stock.
Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of S&P Global from $605.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on S&P Global from $536.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on S&P Global from $570.00 to $595.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on S&P Global from $564.00 to $576.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on S&P Global from $600.00 to $585.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $587.92.
S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $3.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.36. S&P Global had a net margin of 25.80% and a return on equity of 13.72%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.13 EPS. On average, analysts expect that S&P Global will post 15.34 earnings per share for the current year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th will be issued a $0.96 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 26th. This is a positive change from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.09%.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in S&P Global in the third quarter valued at $27,000. First Personal Financial Services bought a new position in shares of S&P Global in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Human Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Noble Wealth Management PBC bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions.
