State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $531,000 Stock Holdings in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its position in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV – Free Report) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,693 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 395 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Valvoline were worth $531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Valvoline alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VVV. Wasatch Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Valvoline by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 9,738,142 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $407,541,000 after acquiring an additional 1,398,310 shares during the period. Geneva Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Valvoline during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,670,000. Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Valvoline during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,538,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Valvoline during the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,340,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Valvoline by 438.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 308,699 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,919,000 after buying an additional 251,398 shares during the period. 96.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Valvoline Price Performance

NYSE:VVV opened at $39.69 on Friday. Valvoline Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.90 and a 1-year high of $48.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a PE ratio of 18.99 and a beta of 1.45.

Insider Activity at Valvoline

Valvoline ( NYSE:VVV Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. Valvoline had a net margin of 16.34% and a return on equity of 143.64%. On average, research analysts expect that Valvoline Inc. will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Valvoline news, CTO Robert Travis Dobbins sold 1,914 shares of Valvoline stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $76,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 14,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $598,240. The trade was a 11.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lori Ann Flees acquired 2,500 shares of Valvoline stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $39.64 per share, with a total value of $99,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 38,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,523,285.92. This trade represents a 6.96 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Valvoline from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Valvoline from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Valvoline from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Valvoline from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Valvoline from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.40.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on VVV

About Valvoline

(Free Report)

Valvoline Inc engages in the operation and franchising of vehicle service centers and retail stores in the United States and Canada. The company, through its service centers, provides fluid exchange for motor oil, transmission and differential fluid, and coolant; parts replacement for batteries, filters, wiper blades, and belts; and safety services, such as tire inflation and rotation, bulbs, and safety checks.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Valvoline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valvoline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.