State of Alaska Department of Revenue Lowers Stock Holdings in Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue cut its holdings in shares of Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Free Report) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,233 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Matador Resources were worth $744,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MTDR. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 68.3% in the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 510 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. ClearAlpha Technologies LP lifted its holdings in Matador Resources by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. ClearAlpha Technologies LP now owns 5,250 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust boosted its position in Matador Resources by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 7,086 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Denver PWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 67.2% in the third quarter. Denver PWM LLC now owns 754 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Matador Resources by 6.5% during the third quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,081 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. 91.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MTDR opened at $57.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Matador Resources has a 12 month low of $47.15 and a 12 month high of $71.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 3.22. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $58.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.84.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MTDR. Mizuho decreased their target price on Matador Resources from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Matador Resources in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Matador Resources in a research note on Friday, January 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $78.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Matador Resources from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.14.

In other Matador Resources news, CEO Joseph Wm Foran acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $55.18 per share, for a total transaction of $110,360.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 42,251 shares in the company, valued at $2,331,410.18. This trade represents a 4.97 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP William Thomas Elsener bought 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $56.60 per share, with a total value of $45,280.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 102,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,827,762.40. This trade represents a 0.78 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 2,980 shares of company stock worth $165,988. Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

