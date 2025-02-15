State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 1,022 Shares of Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue cut its stake in shares of Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 43,932 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,022 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Navient were worth $583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Navient alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. EMC Capital Management raised its position in shares of Navient by 2,193.7% in the fourth quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 20,276 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 19,392 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its holdings in shares of Navient by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 47,774 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $635,000 after acquiring an additional 2,190 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Navient by 59.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 284,130 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,429,000 after acquiring an additional 105,454 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Navient during the 3rd quarter valued at about $256,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Navient by 0.9% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 892,828 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $13,919,000 after purchasing an additional 8,117 shares in the last quarter. 97.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NAVI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of Navient from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Seaport Res Ptn raised Navient from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Navient from $15.00 to $13.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Navient from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Navient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.90.

Navient Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of NAVI opened at $13.89 on Friday. Navient Co. has a 1-year low of $12.73 and a 1-year high of $17.56. The company has a current ratio of 9.48, a quick ratio of 9.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 1.43.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The credit services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). Navient had a return on equity of 6.69% and a net margin of 2.96%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Navient Co. will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

About Navient

(Free Report)

Navient Corporation provides technology-enabled education finance and business processing solutions for education, health care, and government clients in the United States. It operates through three segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, and Business Processing. The company owns Federal Family Education Loan Program (FFELP) loans that are insured or guaranteed by state or not-for-profit agencies; and performs servicing on its portfolios, as well as federal education loans held by other institutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NAVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Navient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.