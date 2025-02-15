State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 480 Shares of Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST – Free Report) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,055 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 480 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Sensata Technologies were worth $467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ST. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 10,194 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 1,347 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Sensata Technologies by 148.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 194,149 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $6,962,000 after purchasing an additional 115,986 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 21.7% in the third quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,788,320 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $64,129,000 after purchasing an additional 319,424 shares during the last quarter. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Sensata Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $683,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sensata Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,110,000. Institutional investors own 99.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ST shares. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Sensata Technologies from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Sensata Technologies from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. UBS Group cut their price target on Sensata Technologies from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Sensata Technologies from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Sensata Technologies from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.08.

ST stock opened at $29.57 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.99 and its 200-day moving average is $32.61. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a twelve month low of $24.91 and a twelve month high of $43.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a PE ratio of -54.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.76. Sensata Technologies had a negative net margin of 1.98% and a positive return on equity of 17.68%. Sell-side analysts expect that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. Sensata Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -88.89%.

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors and sensor-rich solutions, electrical protection components and systems, and other products used in mission-critical systems and applications in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions.

