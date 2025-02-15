Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. Acquires 16,000 Shares of Tim S.A. (NYSE:TIMB)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tim S.A. (NYSE:TIMB – Free Report) by 13.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 132,198 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,000 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc.’s holdings in TIM were worth $1,555,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TIMB. Creative Planning bought a new position in TIM in the third quarter valued at $216,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TIM during the third quarter worth about $173,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TIM by 105.0% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 14,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 7,319 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in TIM in the third quarter worth about $283,000. Finally, Custom Index Systems LLC lifted its holdings in TIM by 17.3% in the third quarter. Custom Index Systems LLC now owns 23,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 3,468 shares during the period.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group lowered shares of TIM from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of TIM from $23.20 to $17.60 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of TIM from $17.50 to $15.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of TIM from $16.20 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 19th.

Shares of TIMB stock opened at $15.21 on Friday. Tim S.A. has a 1 year low of $11.32 and a 1 year high of $19.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $7.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.07, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.84.

TIM (NYSE:TIMB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.04). TIM had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 12.71%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tim S.A. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be paid a $0.0717 dividend. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st. TIM’s payout ratio is currently 56.35%.

TIM SA, a telecommunications company, provides mobile voice, data, and broadband services in Brazil. The company offers in mobile, landline, long-distance, and data transmission services. It also offers fixed ultra-broadband, fixed ultraband broadband, and digital content services. The company serves individuals and corporates, as well as small, medium, and large companies.

