Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. boosted its position in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,423 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc.’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Tapestry by 102.7% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 17,680 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $831,000 after acquiring an additional 8,958 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 4.4% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 18,646 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $876,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Tapestry in the third quarter worth $220,000. Secure Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Tapestry by 20.5% in the third quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 36,892 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after acquiring an additional 6,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its stake in Tapestry by 6.2% in the third quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 6,142 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TPR opened at $87.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.41, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 4.38, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of $70.11 and a 200 day moving average of $54.79. Tapestry, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.23 and a twelve month high of $88.07.

Tapestry ( NYSE:TPR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.30. Tapestry had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 44.00%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.63 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Tapestry, Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 6th. Tapestry’s payout ratio is 40.58%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Tapestry from $88.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Tapestry from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $88.00 price target (up from $79.00) on shares of Tapestry in a research note on Friday, February 7th. TD Cowen downgraded shares of Tapestry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Tapestry from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.78.

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women’s handbags; and women’s accessories, such as small leather goods which includes mini and micro handbags, money pieces, wristlets, pouches, and cosmetic cases, as well as novelty accessories including address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and belts, key rings, and charms.

