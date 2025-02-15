Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,208 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc.’s holdings in Commvault Systems were worth $1,239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Commvault Systems alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Commvault Systems by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 586,795 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $90,278,000 after buying an additional 120,779 shares during the last quarter. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Commvault Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $67,722,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Commvault Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,126,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of Commvault Systems by 37.9% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 23,421 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,603,000 after buying an additional 6,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Commvault Systems by 58.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 15,410 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,371,000 after buying an additional 5,661 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CVLT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Commvault Systems from $164.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Commvault Systems in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. StockNews.com cut Commvault Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on Commvault Systems from $159.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, William Blair raised Commvault Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $156.44.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Allison Pickens sold 1,232 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.50, for a total transaction of $212,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,017,577.50. This represents a 17.28 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Gary Merrill sold 1,523 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.89, for a total value of $251,127.47. Following the sale, the insider now owns 93,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,335,924.23. This represents a 1.61 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,530 shares of company stock worth $2,244,755 in the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Commvault Systems Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ CVLT opened at $184.91 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.53 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $162.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $157.38. Commvault Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $90.32 and a twelve month high of $186.52.

Commvault Systems Profile

(Free Report)

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection platform that helps customers to secure, defend, and recover their data in the United States and internationally. The company offers Commvault Backup and Recovery, a backup and recovery solution; Commvault Disaster Recovery, a replication and disaster recovery solution; Commvault Complete Data Protection, a data protection solution; and Metallic Data Protection as-a-service, which delivers enterprise-grade data protection as a service on a cloud platform, with advanced built-in security controls.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Commvault Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commvault Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.