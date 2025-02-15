Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. Has $1.31 Million Holdings in Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 144,597 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,555 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc.’s holdings in Apartment Investment and Management were worth $1,314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Apartment Investment and Management alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 34.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,305 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management in the 3rd quarter valued at $105,000. Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 13,419 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,882 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 39.8% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,438 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 4,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management in the 3rd quarter valued at $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.26% of the company’s stock.

Apartment Investment and Management Stock Performance

Shares of AIV opened at $8.87 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of -5.12 and a beta of 1.38. Apartment Investment and Management has a one year low of $7.06 and a one year high of $9.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.81.

Apartment Investment and Management Announces Dividend

Apartment Investment and Management Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a special dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 14th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 14th.

(Free Report)

Apartment Investment & Management Co operates as a real estate investment trust that engages in the acquisition, ownership, management and redevelopment of apartment properties. The company was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Apartment Investment and Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apartment Investment and Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.