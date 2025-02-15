Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. Has $927,000 Stake in Amentum Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMTM)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Amentum Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMTM – Free Report) by 14.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,085 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,703 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc.’s holdings in Amentum were worth $927,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arrow Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Amentum during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of Amentum during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amentum during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in shares of Amentum during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Glen Eagle Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amentum in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 39.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Amentum in a report on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Amentum in a report on Thursday, November 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Amentum in a report on Thursday, February 6th.

Amentum Price Performance

Shares of AMTM stock opened at $19.82 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Amentum Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.38 and a 1 year high of $34.50.

Amentum (NYSE:AMTM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.06. Research analysts anticipate that Amentum Holdings, Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amentum

In other Amentum news, insider Steven J. Demetriou bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.81 per share, with a total value of $2,081,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 620,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,920,783.33. The trade was a 19.20 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 18.67% of the company’s stock.

Amentum Company Profile

Amentum Holdings, Inc provides engineering and technology solutions to address challenges in science, security, and sustainability. It serves various markets, such as energy and environment, space, intelligence, defense, civilian, commercial, and international markets. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquatered in Chantilly, Virginia.

