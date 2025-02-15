Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. Invests $1.48 Million in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. purchased a new stake in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 10,868 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,480,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in shares of MasTec in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in MasTec during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in MasTec during the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in MasTec by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 492 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of MasTec by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 637 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on MTZ. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of MasTec from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of MasTec from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of MasTec from $120.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of MasTec from $153.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of MasTec from $115.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.57.

In other news, Director C Robert Campbell sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $435,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 42,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,159,310. The trade was a 6.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Robert E. Apple sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 187,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,080,300. This trade represents a 5.07 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 21.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MTZ opened at $135.48 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. MasTec, Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.68 and a 12-month high of $166.95. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $142.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $129.71. The firm has a market cap of $10.73 billion, a PE ratio of 120.96 and a beta of 1.73.

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other.

