Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. Purchases New Shares in Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,340 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $595,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in Autoliv by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,344 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $595,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its position in Autoliv by 0.6% during the third quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 23,456 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,190,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Autoliv by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,171 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in Autoliv by 139.5% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 273 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Autoliv by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,315 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.57% of the company’s stock.

ALV stock opened at $98.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.17, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.58. Autoliv, Inc. has a 1 year low of $89.51 and a 1 year high of $129.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $95.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.53.

Autoliv ( NYSE:ALV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The auto parts company reported $3.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.21. Autoliv had a return on equity of 28.62% and a net margin of 6.21%. On average, research analysts predict that Autoliv, Inc. will post 9.7 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ALV shares. Daiwa America raised shares of Autoliv from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Autoliv from $115.00 to $112.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Hsbc Global Res downgraded shares of Autoliv from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Autoliv from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $109.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Autoliv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $117.23.

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies passive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, and inflator technologies.

