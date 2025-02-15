Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. Sells 219,235 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,798,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 219,235 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises about 1.1% of Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,629,647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,450,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $938,491,000 after purchasing an additional 319,730 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 37.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 2,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.5% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 118,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,902,000 after acquiring an additional 2,839 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 692,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $143,594,000 after purchasing an additional 95,461 shares during the period. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 48,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,682,000 after buying an additional 4,841 shares during the period. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JPM stock opened at $276.61 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $176.15 and a one year high of $279.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $252.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $232.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $778.74 billion, a PE ratio of 14.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.03 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $42.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.90 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 20.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.04 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Monday, January 6th were issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.33%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. UBS Group upped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $276.00 to $287.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $257.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $251.78.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 3,303 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.94, for a total value of $838,763.82. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 47,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,092,622.80. The trade was a 6.49 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

