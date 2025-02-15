Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. Sells 410 Shares of Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Free Report) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,028 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 410 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc.’s holdings in Allison Transmission were worth $1,624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. DGS Capital Management LLC raised its position in Allison Transmission by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 3,424 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Allison Transmission by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,370 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,661,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 46.7% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 358 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,697 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 744 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ALSN opened at $104.88 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $112.94 and a 200 day moving average of $103.62. The company has a market cap of $9.09 billion, a PE ratio of 12.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.61 and a 12-month high of $122.53.

Allison Transmission ( NYSE:ALSN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The auto parts company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.11. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 51.13% and a net margin of 22.66%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 8.22 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Allison Transmission from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.75.

In other Allison Transmission news, SVP John Coll sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.40, for a total value of $216,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,420 shares in the company, valued at $695,928. This represents a 23.75 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David S. Graziosi sold 1,723 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.26, for a total value of $207,207.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 168,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,303,856.58. The trade was a 1.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,639 shares of company stock worth $2,448,077 in the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells fully automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles, and electrified propulsion systems worldwide. It provides commercial-duty on-highway, off-highway and defense fully automatic transmissions, and electric hybrid and fully electric systems.

