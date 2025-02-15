Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. Sells 706 Shares of Nextracker Inc. (NASDAQ:NXT)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in Nextracker Inc. (NASDAQ:NXT – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 13,843 shares of the company’s stock after selling 706 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc.’s holdings in Nextracker were worth $506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP grew its position in Nextracker by 61.5% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Nextracker by 83.2% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Nextracker by 38.4% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Nextracker in the third quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new stake in Nextracker in the third quarter worth approximately $75,000. 67.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Nextracker from $71.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 31st. BNP Paribas raised Nextracker to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 target price (up previously from $54.00) on shares of Nextracker in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Northland Securities reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 price target (up from $48.00) on shares of Nextracker in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Northland Capmk raised Nextracker to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Nextracker presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.50.

Shares of NXT stock opened at $47.30 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The firm has a market cap of $6.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.04 and a beta of 2.14. Nextracker Inc. has a one year low of $30.93 and a one year high of $62.31.

Nextracker (NASDAQ:NXT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.31. Nextracker had a return on equity of 41.22% and a net margin of 20.12%. On average, analysts expect that Nextracker Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Nextracker news, President Howard Wenger sold 6,066 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $272,970.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 209,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,421,425. The trade was a 2.82 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO David P. Bennett sold 9,801 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.90, for a total value of $489,069.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 124,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,216,392.30. This represents a 7.29 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,758 shares of company stock valued at $1,217,520. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Nextracker Inc, an energy solutions company, provides solar tracker and software solutions for utility-scale and distributed generation solar projects in the United States and internationally. The company offers tracking solutions, which includes NX Horizon, a solar tracking solution; and NX Horizon-XTR, a terrain-following tracker designed to expand the addressable market for trackers on sites with sloped, uneven, and challenging terrain.

