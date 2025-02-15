Susquehanna Increases DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH) Price Target to $235.00

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at Susquehanna from $180.00 to $235.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “positive” rating on the stock. Susquehanna’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 10.13% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on DASH. Mizuho increased their price target on DoorDash from $200.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of DoorDash from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of DoorDash from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on DoorDash from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on DoorDash from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, DoorDash has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $205.45.

Shares of NASDAQ:DASH opened at $213.38 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -474.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $179.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $157.46. DoorDash has a fifty-two week low of $99.32 and a fifty-two week high of $214.64.

In related news, Director Andy Fang sold 50,000 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.67, for a total transaction of $8,633,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,123,427.63. This trade represents a 73.43 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Tia Sherringham sold 12,950 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.98, for a total transaction of $2,201,241.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 145,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,802,971.66. This represents a 8.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 932,426 shares of company stock valued at $162,990,678 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DASH. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of DoorDash in the fourth quarter worth about $597,443,000. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of DoorDash by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,153,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,038,712,000 after acquiring an additional 2,538,160 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of DoorDash by 67.1% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,654,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,858,000 after acquiring an additional 1,869,866 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in shares of DoorDash by 13.2% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 14,142,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,018,584,000 after acquiring an additional 1,645,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of DoorDash by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,749,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $796,781,000 after buying an additional 949,414 shares during the period. 90.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DoorDash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support.

