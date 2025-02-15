Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Shares Sold by Kingsview Wealth Management LLC

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Free Report) by 57.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,295 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $307,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Y.D. More Investments Ltd increased its stake in Synchrony Financial by 111.5% in the 4th quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 92.7% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 151.4% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the period. Quarry LP grew its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 301.3% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. 96.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SYF shares. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Synchrony Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $62.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.30.

Shares of SYF stock opened at $65.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $25.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.63, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.63. Synchrony Financial has a 1-year low of $39.26 and a 1-year high of $70.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.39.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.02. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 18.30%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Synchrony Financial will post 7.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is currently 11.71%.

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, and sweep and affinity deposits, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

