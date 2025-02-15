Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) and DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) Critical Comparison

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD – Get Free Report) and DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Risk & Volatility

Tactile Systems Technology has a beta of 1.2, meaning that its stock price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DexCom has a beta of 1.14, meaning that its stock price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Tactile Systems Technology and DexCom’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tactile Systems Technology 5.42% 9.24% 6.56% DexCom 17.22% 31.40% 10.58%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tactile Systems Technology 0 2 0 1 2.67 DexCom 0 3 13 2 2.94

This is a summary of current ratings for Tactile Systems Technology and DexCom, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Tactile Systems Technology presently has a consensus target price of $23.00, suggesting a potential upside of 32.72%. DexCom has a consensus target price of $99.06, suggesting a potential upside of 11.21%. Given Tactile Systems Technology’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Tactile Systems Technology is more favorable than DexCom.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

83.4% of Tactile Systems Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 97.8% of DexCom shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Tactile Systems Technology shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of DexCom shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Tactile Systems Technology and DexCom”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tactile Systems Technology $285.05 million 1.46 $28.51 million $0.65 26.66 DexCom $3.62 billion 9.60 $541.50 million $1.67 53.34

DexCom has higher revenue and earnings than Tactile Systems Technology. Tactile Systems Technology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than DexCom, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

DexCom beats Tactile Systems Technology on 12 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tactile Systems Technology

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc., a medical technology company, develops and provides medical devices to treat underserved chronic diseases in the United States. It offers Flexitouch Plus system, a pneumatic compression device for the treatment of lymphedema in the home setting; and Entre Plus System, a portable pneumatic compression device for the at-home treatment of venous disorders, such as lymphedema and chronic venous insufficiency, including venous leg ulcers. The company also provides Kylee, a mobile application to help patients learn about lymphedema, track their symptoms, and treatment, as well as to share their progress with their doctor; and AffloVest, a portable high frequency chest wall oscillation vest to treat patients with retained pulmonary secretions resulting from bronchiectasis, cystic fibrosis, and various neuromuscular disorders. Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

About DexCom

DexCom, Inc., a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions. It has also submitted FDA review for Dexcom Stelo for people with type 2 diabetes. The company has a collaboration and license agreement with Verily Life Sciences LLC and Verily Ireland Limited to develop blood-based or interstitial glucose monitoring products. It markets its products directly to endocrinologists, physicians, and diabetes educators. The company was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

