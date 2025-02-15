Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) Shares Purchased by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. boosted its stake in Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Free Report) by 9.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,300 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc.’s holdings in Taylor Morrison Home were worth $508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. lifted its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 43.2% in the fourth quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 806 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Peterson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home in the third quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home in the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. 95.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock opened at $64.11 on Friday. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a 52-week low of $53.17 and a 52-week high of $75.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 6.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.36. The firm has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 2.03.

Taylor Morrison Home ( NYSE:TMHC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The construction company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.24. Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 10.39% and a return on equity of 15.91%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 8.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Taylor Morrison Home news, Director William H. Lyon sold 24,284 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.46, for a total transaction of $1,808,186.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,045,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $152,294,229.36. This represents a 1.17 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TMHC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $101.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 13th. StockNews.com cut shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays raised shares of Taylor Morrison Home from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $75.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Taylor Morrison Home currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.57.

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name.

