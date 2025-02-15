Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) Price Target Raised to $73.00

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO – Free Report) had its target price upped by BMO Capital Markets from $71.00 to $73.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on TRNO. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Terreno Realty in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Terreno Realty from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $60.00 price target (down previously from $68.00) on shares of Terreno Realty in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Terreno Realty from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Terreno Realty in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Terreno Realty currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.45.

Terreno Realty Price Performance

Terreno Realty stock opened at $66.74 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $62.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.07. Terreno Realty has a one year low of $53.78 and a one year high of $71.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 2.71. The firm has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a PE ratio of 34.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.91.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.24. Terreno Realty had a return on equity of 5.20% and a net margin of 48.18%. As a group, research analysts expect that Terreno Realty will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Terreno Realty Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 27th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 27th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. Terreno Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 102.08%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Terreno Realty by 39.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 92,115 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,156,000 after buying an additional 25,988 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 131.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 169,980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,360,000 after purchasing an additional 96,380 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,727,893 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $115,475,000 after purchasing an additional 315,506 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,415,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $161,423,000 after purchasing an additional 8,940 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Terreno Realty in the 3rd quarter valued at about $225,000.

About Terreno Realty

Terreno Realty Corporation (Terreno, and together with its subsidiaries, the Company) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC All square feet, acres, occupancy and number of properties disclosed in these notes to the consolidated financial statements are unaudited.

