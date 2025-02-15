The Goldman Sachs Group Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) Stock

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $13.50 to $15.00 in a report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a sell rating on the stock.

UPST has been the subject of several other reports. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $105.00 price target (up from $85.00) on shares of Upstart in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Upstart from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $57.00 to $79.00 in a report on Wednesday. BTIG Research raised shares of Upstart from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. B. Riley raised shares of Upstart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $49.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Upstart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $56.00 to $87.00 in a report on Friday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.92.

Upstart Trading Down 2.1 %

UPST opened at $82.42 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $68.10 and a 200 day moving average of $55.22. The company has a market cap of $7.52 billion, a PE ratio of -42.70 and a beta of 2.25. Upstart has a 12 month low of $20.60 and a 12 month high of $96.43.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02. Upstart had a negative net margin of 30.15% and a negative return on equity of 32.57%. Research analysts forecast that Upstart will post -2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Kerry Whorton Cooper sold 500 shares of Upstart stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.59, for a total value of $37,295.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,961 shares in the company, valued at $1,339,710.99. This trade represents a 2.71 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Paul Gu sold 87,600 shares of Upstart stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.39, for a total transaction of $6,078,564.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 863,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,888,080.35. The trade was a 9.21 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 241,201 shares of company stock worth $17,003,724. 18.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Upstart

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPST. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Upstart by 300.2% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,061,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,357,000 after acquiring an additional 796,252 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its position in shares of Upstart by 153.2% in the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,246,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,886,000 after acquiring an additional 754,416 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Upstart in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,697,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Upstart by 886.0% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 709,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,695,000 after acquiring an additional 637,706 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of Upstart by 689.5% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 589,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,566,000 after acquiring an additional 514,400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.01% of the company’s stock.

About Upstart

(Get Free Report)

Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform includes personal loans, automotive retail and refinance loans, home equity lines of credit, and small dollar loans that connects consumer demand for loans to its to bank and credit unions.

Featured Articles

