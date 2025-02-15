TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) Shares Sold by Empowered Funds LLC

Empowered Funds LLC lowered its stake in shares of TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Free Report) by 69.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,319 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 16,601 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in TopBuild were worth $2,279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get TopBuild alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLD. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of TopBuild by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 387 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 38,213 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $15,545,000 after buying an additional 2,758 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 373 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 221.8% in the 3rd quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,239 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 854 shares during the period. Finally, Narus Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TopBuild in the 3rd quarter valued at $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson cut their price objective on TopBuild from $460.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded TopBuild from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. StockNews.com upgraded TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on TopBuild from $475.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded TopBuild from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $443.00 to $381.00 in a report on Monday, December 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $437.00.

TopBuild Trading Down 0.4 %

BLD opened at $325.89 on Friday. TopBuild Corp. has a one year low of $302.70 and a one year high of $495.68. The company has a market cap of $9.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.44, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $332.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $367.20.

TopBuild Company Profile

(Free Report)

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building material products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, garage doors, fireplaces, roofing materials, closet shelving, and other products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TopBuild Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TopBuild and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.