Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) Earns “Overweight” Rating from Piper Sandler

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Piper Sandler in a report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $110.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $140.00. Piper Sandler’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 37.23% from the company’s previous close.

Get Trade Desk alerts:

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on TTD. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Trade Desk from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Macquarie boosted their price objective on Trade Desk from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Trade Desk from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Trade Desk from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Trade Desk from $134.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.77.

View Our Latest Report on Trade Desk

Trade Desk Price Performance

NASDAQ TTD opened at $80.16 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $39.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 131.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $120.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.22. Trade Desk has a 1-year low of $73.68 and a 1-year high of $141.53.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.21). Trade Desk had a net margin of 13.34% and a return on equity of 13.17%. On average, analysts anticipate that Trade Desk will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trade Desk announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $564.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology company to reacquire up to 0.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Trade Desk

In other news, insider Samantha Jacobson sold 4,298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.56, for a total transaction of $509,570.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 90,709 shares in the company, valued at $10,754,459.04. This represents a 4.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jay R. Grant sold 18,524 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.35, for a total value of $2,210,839.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 169,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,225,528.40. This trade represents a 9.85 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,029 shares of company stock worth $5,004,296 over the last 90 days. 9.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Trade Desk

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ithaka Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 4.5% during the third quarter. Ithaka Group LLC now owns 112,888 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,378,000 after purchasing an additional 4,836 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its holdings in Trade Desk by 33.0% during the third quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 17,308 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,898,000 after acquiring an additional 4,296 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Trade Desk by 36.2% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,347,318 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $159,132,000 after acquiring an additional 358,350 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Trade Desk by 2,461.2% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 73,559 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,066,000 after acquiring an additional 70,687 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Trade Desk by 0.3% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,321,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $144,892,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

Trade Desk Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.