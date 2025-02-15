Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) Given New $100.00 Price Target at Cantor Fitzgerald

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the technology company’s stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 24.75% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on TTD. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Benchmark restated a “sell” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Macquarie upped their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.77.

Trade Desk Price Performance

Trade Desk stock opened at $80.16 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $120.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.22. Trade Desk has a 1-year low of $73.68 and a 1-year high of $141.53. The stock has a market cap of $39.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 131.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.45.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.21). Trade Desk had a net margin of 13.34% and a return on equity of 13.17%. Equities analysts expect that Trade Desk will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trade Desk announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 12th that permits the company to repurchase $564.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology company to buy up to 0.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Samantha Jacobson sold 4,298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.56, for a total value of $509,570.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 90,709 shares in the company, valued at $10,754,459.04. This trade represents a 4.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jay R. Grant sold 18,524 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.35, for a total transaction of $2,210,839.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 169,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,225,528.40. This trade represents a 9.85 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,029 shares of company stock valued at $5,004,296 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 9.72% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Trade Desk

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Focus Financial Network Inc. raised its position in Trade Desk by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 3,877 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. CAP Partners LLC raised its position in Trade Desk by 1.4% during the third quarter. CAP Partners LLC now owns 6,403 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $702,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders raised its position in Trade Desk by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 10,613 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,247,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Trade Desk by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,347 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TFB Advisors LLC raised its position in Trade Desk by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. TFB Advisors LLC now owns 3,759 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

Trade Desk Company Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

