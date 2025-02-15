Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) Given New $103.00 Price Target at DA Davidson

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by analysts at DA Davidson from $134.00 to $103.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. DA Davidson’s price objective points to a potential upside of 28.49% from the company’s current price.

TTD has been the subject of several other research reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Macquarie upped their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.77.

Trade Desk Price Performance

Trade Desk stock opened at $80.16 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $39.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 131.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.45. Trade Desk has a 1 year low of $73.68 and a 1 year high of $141.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $120.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.22.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.21). Trade Desk had a net margin of 13.34% and a return on equity of 13.17%. Research analysts expect that Trade Desk will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Trade Desk declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 12th that allows the company to repurchase $564.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology company to repurchase up to 0.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Trade Desk

In other news, insider Samantha Jacobson sold 4,298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.56, for a total value of $509,570.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 90,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,754,459.04. This trade represents a 4.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 18,207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.44, for a total transaction of $2,283,886.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 704,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,338,485.76. The trade was a 2.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 41,029 shares of company stock valued at $5,004,296. Corporate insiders own 9.72% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Trade Desk

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rialto Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trade Desk during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Trade Desk by 68.8% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 287 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trade Desk during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in shares of Trade Desk by 148.3% during the fourth quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 293 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trade Desk during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. 67.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trade Desk Company Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

