TSE:CMG FY2025 EPS Forecast Boosted by Ventum Cap Mkts

Computer Modelling Group Ltd. (TSE:CMG – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Ventum Cap Mkts boosted their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for Computer Modelling Group in a report released on Tuesday, February 11th. Ventum Cap Mkts analyst A. Ezzat now anticipates that the company will earn $0.32 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.31. The consensus estimate for Computer Modelling Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.31 per share. Ventum Cap Mkts also issued estimates for Computer Modelling Group’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.11 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.42 EPS.
Computer Modelling Group (TSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported C$0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C$0.01. Computer Modelling Group had a return on equity of 33.54% and a net margin of 19.18%.
Read Our Latest Analysis on CMG
Computer Modelling Group Price Performance
Shares of CMG stock opened at C$8.55 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$10.43 and its 200-day moving average is C$11.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.62, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 1.27. Computer Modelling Group has a 52 week low of C$8.54 and a 52 week high of C$14.73. The stock has a market capitalization of C$689.85 million, a PE ratio of 28.19, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.21.
Computer Modelling Group Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. Computer Modelling Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.95%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, Senior Officer Long X. Nghiem sold 3,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.20, for a total transaction of C$36,720.00. Also, Director Kenneth Michael Dedeluk sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.50, for a total transaction of C$105,000.00. Insiders sold 325,210 shares of company stock worth $3,533,366 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.
About Computer Modelling Group
Computer Modelling Group Ltd., a software and consulting technology company, engages in the development and licensing of reservoir simulation and seismic interpretation software and related services. The company offers CMOST-AI, an optimization and analysis tool that offers solution for reservoir by combining advanced statistical analysis, machine learning, and impartial data interpretation; IMEX, a black oil simulator that is used to model primary, secondary, and tertiary oil recovery processes in conventional and unconventional reservoirs; and GEM, an equation-of-state reservoir simulator for compositional, chemical, and unconventional reservoir modelling.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Computer Modelling Group
- The Role Economic Reports Play in a Successful Investment Strategy
- NVIDIA’s Hidden AI Play: The Truth Behind Its WeRide Investment
- Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price
- Up 50% in January, Twilio’s Pullback Is the Time to Buy
- Following Congress Stock Trades
- Watch These 3 Stocks—High Short Interest and Big Upside Potential
Receive News & Ratings for Computer Modelling Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Computer Modelling Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.