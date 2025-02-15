TSE:CMG FY2025 EPS Forecast Boosted by Ventum Cap Mkts

Get Computer Modelling Group alerts:

Computer Modelling Group Ltd. (TSE:CMG – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Ventum Cap Mkts boosted their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for Computer Modelling Group in a report released on Tuesday, February 11th. Ventum Cap Mkts analyst A. Ezzat now anticipates that the company will earn $0.32 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.31. The consensus estimate for Computer Modelling Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.31 per share. Ventum Cap Mkts also issued estimates for Computer Modelling Group’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.11 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.42 EPS.

Computer Modelling Group (TSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported C$0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C$0.01. Computer Modelling Group had a return on equity of 33.54% and a net margin of 19.18%.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on CMG. Ventum Financial reduced their target price on shares of Computer Modelling Group from C$15.00 to C$14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James reduced their price target on Computer Modelling Group from C$15.00 to C$13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Computer Modelling Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from C$15.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Cibc World Mkts cut Computer Modelling Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Computer Modelling Group from C$14.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Friday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$12.67.

Computer Modelling Group Price Performance

Shares of CMG stock opened at C$8.55 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$10.43 and its 200-day moving average is C$11.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.62, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 1.27. Computer Modelling Group has a 52 week low of C$8.54 and a 52 week high of C$14.73. The stock has a market capitalization of C$689.85 million, a PE ratio of 28.19, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.21.

Computer Modelling Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. Computer Modelling Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.95%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Senior Officer Long X. Nghiem sold 3,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.20, for a total transaction of C$36,720.00. Also, Director Kenneth Michael Dedeluk sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.50, for a total transaction of C$105,000.00. Insiders sold 325,210 shares of company stock worth $3,533,366 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

About Computer Modelling Group

Computer Modelling Group Ltd., a software and consulting technology company, engages in the development and licensing of reservoir simulation and seismic interpretation software and related services. The company offers CMOST-AI, an optimization and analysis tool that offers solution for reservoir by combining advanced statistical analysis, machine learning, and impartial data interpretation; IMEX, a black oil simulator that is used to model primary, secondary, and tertiary oil recovery processes in conventional and unconventional reservoirs; and GEM, an equation-of-state reservoir simulator for compositional, chemical, and unconventional reservoir modelling.

