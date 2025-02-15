TSE:CRT FY2026 EPS Lowered by National Bank Financial

CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRTFree Report) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial dropped their FY2026 earnings estimates for shares of CT Real Estate Investment Trust in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 11th. National Bank Financial analyst G. Thornhill now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.40 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.41. National Bank Financial currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock.

Separately, Raymond James upgraded shares of CT Real Estate Investment Trust to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th.

CT Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

