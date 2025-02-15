UBS Group Cuts SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) Price Target to $182.00

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by analysts at UBS Group from $185.00 to $182.00 in a report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. UBS Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 24.48% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on SITE. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $183.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. StockNews.com raised SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $140.00 target price (down previously from $145.00) on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a report on Monday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.56.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Stock Performance

Shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply stock opened at $146.21 on Thursday. SiteOne Landscape Supply has a one year low of $114.60 and a one year high of $188.01. The company has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a PE ratio of 47.32 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.53. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $138.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $141.45.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The industrial products company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.22). SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 9.21% and a net margin of 3.16%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that SiteOne Landscape Supply will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at SiteOne Landscape Supply

In other SiteOne Landscape Supply news, EVP Joseph Ketter sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.20, for a total transaction of $924,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,942 shares in the company, valued at $1,840,352.40. This represents a 33.43 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of SiteOne Landscape Supply

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 327.8% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 94,689 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,477,000 after buying an additional 72,554 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 302,456 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,855,000 after buying an additional 40,712 shares in the last quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply during the 4th quarter valued at $979,000. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 162,188 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,371,000 after purchasing an additional 9,584 shares during the period. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in the 4th quarter worth $1,096,000.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Company Profile

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides irrigation products, including controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, irrigation pipes, micro irrigation, and drip products; fertilizer, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, such as herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories that include mulches, soil amendments, drainage pipes, tools, and sods; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous and evergreen shrubs, ornamental, shade, evergreen trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, roses, perennials, annuals, bulbs, and plant species and cultivars; hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials; and outdoor lighting products that include lighting fixtures, LED lamps, wires, transformers, and accessories.

