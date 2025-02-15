UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) Receives $130.14 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $130.14.

Get UMB Financial alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on UMBF shares. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of UMB Financial from $142.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of UMB Financial in a report on Thursday, November 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $156.00 target price for the company. Barclays upped their target price on shares of UMB Financial from $123.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $127.00 target price (down from $130.00) on shares of UMB Financial in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $128.00 target price on shares of UMB Financial in a report on Thursday, January 30th.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on UMBF

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On UMB Financial

In other news, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 24,300 shares of UMB Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.95, for a total transaction of $3,036,285.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,552,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $193,960,384.80. The trade was a 1.54 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Kevin Charles Gallagher sold 527 shares of UMB Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.13, for a total transaction of $60,146.51. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,484,831.30. This trade represents a 3.89 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 25,681 shares of company stock worth $3,201,798 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 8.85% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in UMB Financial by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,762,481 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $537,494,000 after buying an additional 48,507 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in UMB Financial by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,021,285 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $228,122,000 after purchasing an additional 102,104 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 1.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,114,251 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $117,139,000 after acquiring an additional 21,091 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 2.7% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 949,687 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $99,822,000 after acquiring an additional 24,799 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 403.7% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 866,848 shares of the bank’s stock worth $91,114,000 after purchasing an additional 694,751 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.78% of the company’s stock.

UMB Financial Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ UMBF opened at $111.86 on Monday. UMB Financial has a 1 year low of $76.00 and a 1 year high of $129.94. The stock has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.44 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $116.82 and a 200 day moving average of $110.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.24. UMB Financial had a net margin of 15.76% and a return on equity of 13.73%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.29 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that UMB Financial will post 9.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UMB Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 10th. UMB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.80%.

About UMB Financial

(Get Free Report

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company that provides banking services and asset servicing in the United States and internationally. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit card; commercial real estate financing; letters of credit; loan syndication, and consultative service; various business solutions including asset-based lending, mezzanine debt, and minority equity investment; and treasury management service, such as depository service, account reconciliation, cash management tool, accounts payable and receivable solution, electronic fund transfer and automated payment, controlled disbursement, lockbox service, and remote deposit capture service.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for UMB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UMB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.