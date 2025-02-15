UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH) Shares Bought by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lifted its stake in UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH – Free Report) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,387 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. owned 0.10% of UMH Properties worth $1,504,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in UMH. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in UMH Properties by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 2,828,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,401,000 after buying an additional 67,353 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in UMH Properties by 44.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,802,604 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,127,000 after buying an additional 863,089 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in UMH Properties by 3.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,703,794 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,520,000 after buying an additional 59,705 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in UMH Properties by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,462,585 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,614,000 after buying an additional 145,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in UMH Properties by 6.4% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 940,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,505,000 after buying an additional 56,662 shares in the last quarter. 75.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at UMH Properties

In other UMH Properties news, Director Angela D. Pruitt sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.26, for a total value of $53,928.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,993 shares in the company, valued at $153,945.18. This represents a 25.94 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 8.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

UMH Properties Stock Down 1.0 %

UMH Properties Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE:UMH opened at $18.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 8.48 and a current ratio of 8.48. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 138.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.28. UMH Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.09 and a 52 week high of $20.64. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.95.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a $0.215 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.77%. UMH Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 661.59%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on UMH. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of UMH Properties in a report on Monday, January 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of UMH Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.25.

About UMH Properties

UMH Properties, Inc, which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 135 manufactured home communities containing approximately 25,800 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Michigan, Maryland, Alabama, South Carolina and Georgia.

