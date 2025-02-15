United Fire Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS) Shares Purchased by Empowered Funds LLC

Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in United Fire Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS – Free Report) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 74,664 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,594 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC owned 0.29% of United Fire Group worth $2,124,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get United Fire Group alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in United Fire Group by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 37,296 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its stake in United Fire Group by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 44,090 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $923,000 after purchasing an additional 947 shares during the last quarter. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in United Fire Group during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Centiva Capital LP boosted its stake in United Fire Group by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 12,860 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 2,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in United Fire Group by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 502,232 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,514,000 after purchasing an additional 2,925 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on UFCS. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of United Fire Group from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com raised shares of United Fire Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director James Noyce acquired 2,000 shares of United Fire Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.97 per share, for a total transaction of $53,940.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 27,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $736,712.52. This represents a 7.90 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Corey Lynn Ruehle sold 2,664 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.60, for a total transaction of $78,854.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 12,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $370,680.80. This trade represents a 17.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.99% of the company’s stock.

United Fire Group Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of UFCS stock opened at $26.50 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.96. The stock has a market cap of $671.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.66 and a beta of 0.53. United Fire Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.04 and a twelve month high of $31.70.

United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The insurance provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.64. United Fire Group had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 6.75%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that United Fire Group, Inc. will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

About United Fire Group

(Free Report)

United Fire Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers commercial and personal lines of property and casualty insurance; and reinsurance coverage for property and casualty insurance. Its commercial lines include fire and allied lines, other liability, automobile, workers’ compensation, fidelity and surety coverage, and other insurance products; and personal lines comprise automobile, and fire and allied lines coverage, including homeowners, as well as provides assumed reinsurance products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for United Fire Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Fire Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.