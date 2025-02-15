United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM) Shares Sold by Empowered Funds LLC

Empowered Funds LLC cut its position in shares of United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM – Free Report) by 61.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,314 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 55,808 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in United States Cellular were worth $2,215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United States Cellular in the fourth quarter valued at about $219,000. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of United States Cellular in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Mariner Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United States Cellular in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,944,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of United States Cellular by 262.8% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,275 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after buying an additional 12,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of United States Cellular by 34.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 52,688 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,879,000 after buying an additional 13,467 shares in the last quarter. 18.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United States Cellular Price Performance

Shares of NYSE USM opened at $67.61 on Friday. United States Cellular Co. has a fifty-two week low of $32.01 and a fifty-two week high of $68.31. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $62.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a PE ratio of -187.80 and a beta of 0.47.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on USM shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on United States Cellular from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Raymond James upgraded United States Cellular from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered United States Cellular from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday.

United States Cellular Company Profile

United States Cellular Corporation provides wireless telecommunications services in the United States. The company offers wireless services, including voice, messaging, and data services. It also provides wireless devices, such as handsets, tablets, mobile hotspots, home phones, and routers, as well as wireless essentials, including cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards; and consumer electronics comprising audio, home automation, and networking products.

