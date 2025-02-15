Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) Price Target Raised to $108.00

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST – Free Report) had its target price increased by Needham & Company LLC from $100.00 to $108.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush increased their target price on Upstart from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. B. Riley raised Upstart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Upstart from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $79.00 in a report on Wednesday. Redburn Atlantic raised Upstart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Citigroup raised Upstart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $87.00 in a report on Friday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.92.

Shares of NASDAQ:UPST opened at $82.42 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $68.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.22. The company has a market cap of $7.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.70 and a beta of 2.25. Upstart has a twelve month low of $20.60 and a twelve month high of $96.43.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02. Upstart had a negative return on equity of 32.57% and a negative net margin of 30.15%. Analysts anticipate that Upstart will post -2.18 EPS for the current year.

In other Upstart news, CEO Dave Girouard sold 4,374 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.79, for a total value of $305,261.46. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,987,661.02. This trade represents a 7.11 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Natalia Mirgorodskaya sold 1,411 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.36, for a total value of $109,154.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,596 shares in the company, valued at $1,438,586.56. The trade was a 7.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 241,201 shares of company stock worth $17,003,724. Insiders own 18.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Upstart by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,793,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,843,000 after buying an additional 369,640 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Upstart by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,846,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,711,000 after purchasing an additional 29,664 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Upstart by 28.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,379,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,960,000 after purchasing an additional 308,200 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Upstart by 153.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,246,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,886,000 after purchasing an additional 754,416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of Upstart by 300.2% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,061,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,357,000 after purchasing an additional 796,252 shares during the last quarter. 63.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform includes personal loans, automotive retail and refinance loans, home equity lines of credit, and small dollar loans that connects consumer demand for loans to its to bank and credit unions.

