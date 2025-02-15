Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS) Shares Acquired by Kingsview Wealth Management LLC

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,531 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VXUS. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,628,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,587,000 after buying an additional 173,781 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 3,414,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,072,000 after buying an additional 21,376 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 416.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,097,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,546,000 after buying an additional 2,498,437 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,062,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,280,000 after buying an additional 36,046 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 12.0% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,599,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,512,000 after purchasing an additional 170,800 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:VXUS opened at $62.91 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $60.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.60. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 12 month low of $56.91 and a 12 month high of $65.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.11 billion, a PE ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.85.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th were given a $1.0049 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 20th. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total International Stock ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $4.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.39%.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

