Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX) Shares Acquired by Empowered Funds LLC

Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 166,977 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,104 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in Varex Imaging were worth $2,436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of VREX. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Varex Imaging by 2,384.2% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 9,203 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Varex Imaging by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 1,654 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Varex Imaging by 29.8% in the 3rd quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 14,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 3,245 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Varex Imaging by 37.3% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 185,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,211,000 after buying an additional 50,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Varex Imaging in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,150,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Varex Imaging from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Varex Imaging from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target (up previously from $21.00) on shares of Varex Imaging in a research report on Friday, February 7th.

Varex Imaging Stock Down 2.5 %

VREX stock opened at $13.27 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $546.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.34 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 1.97. Varex Imaging Co. has a 12 month low of $10.19 and a 12 month high of $18.30. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.34.

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.03. Varex Imaging had a negative net margin of 5.79% and a positive return on equity of 3.96%. Sell-side analysts expect that Varex Imaging Co. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

About Varex Imaging

Varex Imaging Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells X-ray imaging components. The company operates through two segments, Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services X-ray imaging components, comprising X-ray tubes, digital detectors and accessories, ionization chambers, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, 3D reconstruction software, computer-aided diagnostic software, collimators, automatic exposure control devices, generators, and heat exchangers.

