Ventum Financial Has Lowered Expectations for Computer Modelling Group (TSE:CMG) Stock Price

Computer Modelling Group (TSE:CMG – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Ventum Financial from C$15.00 to C$14.00 in a research note released on Wednesday,BayStreet.CA reports. Ventum Financial currently has a buy rating on the stock.

CMG has been the topic of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Computer Modelling Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from C$15.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Computer Modelling Group from C$14.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Computer Modelling Group from C$15.00 to C$14.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$12.67.

Computer Modelling Group Stock Down 3.4 %

CMG stock opened at C$8.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$689.85 million, a PE ratio of 28.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.62, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$10.43 and its 200 day moving average is C$11.45. Computer Modelling Group has a one year low of C$8.54 and a one year high of C$14.73.

Computer Modelling Group (TSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported C$0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C$0.01. Computer Modelling Group had a net margin of 19.18% and a return on equity of 33.54%. On average, research analysts forecast that Computer Modelling Group will post 0.3055122 EPS for the current year.

Computer Modelling Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. Computer Modelling Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.95%.

Insider Transactions at Computer Modelling Group

In other Computer Modelling Group news, Senior Officer Long X. Nghiem sold 3,600 shares of Computer Modelling Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.20, for a total transaction of C$36,720.00. Also, Director Kenneth Michael Dedeluk sold 10,000 shares of Computer Modelling Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.50, for a total transaction of C$105,000.00. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 325,210 shares of company stock valued at $3,533,366. Corporate insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Computer Modelling Group Company Profile

Computer Modelling Group Ltd., a software and consulting technology company, engages in the development and licensing of reservoir simulation and seismic interpretation software and related services. The company offers CMOST-AI, an optimization and analysis tool that offers solution for reservoir by combining advanced statistical analysis, machine learning, and impartial data interpretation; IMEX, a black oil simulator that is used to model primary, secondary, and tertiary oil recovery processes in conventional and unconventional reservoirs; and GEM, an equation-of-state reservoir simulator for compositional, chemical, and unconventional reservoir modelling.

Featured Stories

