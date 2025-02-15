What is Northland Capmk’s Estimate for Genasys Q2 Earnings?

Get Genasys alerts:

Genasys Inc. (NASDAQ:GNSS – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Northland Capmk lifted their Q2 2026 earnings estimates for Genasys in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 12th. Northland Capmk analyst M. Latimore now anticipates that the company will earn $0.05 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.04. The consensus estimate for Genasys’ current full-year earnings is ($0.27) per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for Genasys’ Q3 2026 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.07 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.21 EPS.

Separately, Ascendiant Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Genasys from $4.75 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th.

Genasys Trading Down 5.1 %

GNSS stock opened at $3.38 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $151.86 million, a PE ratio of -4.69 and a beta of 0.62. Genasys has a 12 month low of $1.65 and a 12 month high of $4.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.89 and its 200 day moving average is $3.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Genasys (NASDAQ:GNSS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.07. Genasys had a negative net margin of 132.16% and a negative return on equity of 104.49%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Genasys news, Director William H. Dodd bought 16,327 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.65 per share, for a total transaction of $43,266.55. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 59,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $156,771.35. The trade was a 38.12 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 7.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Integrity Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Genasys during the 4th quarter worth about $17,406,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Genasys by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 483,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,724,000 after acquiring an additional 48,843 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Genasys by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 477,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,242,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Genasys by 251.1% during the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 272,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,000 after acquiring an additional 194,669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Genasys by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 213,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $758,000 after buying an additional 22,750 shares in the last quarter. 40.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Genasys Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Genasys Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of critical communications hardware and software solutions to alert, inform, and protect people principally in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Hardware and Software.

