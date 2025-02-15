Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB Boosts Position in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB boosted its position in shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Free Report) by 77.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,338 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB’s holdings in APA were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harris Associates L P lifted its position in shares of APA by 20.8% in the third quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 24,914,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,414,000 after acquiring an additional 4,293,932 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of APA by 12.6% in the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 30,471,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $745,341,000 after acquiring an additional 3,411,270 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC lifted its position in shares of APA by 3,450.8% in the third quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 985,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,115,000 after acquiring an additional 958,141 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its position in shares of APA by 17.2% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 4,102,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,351,000 after acquiring an additional 600,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of APA by 4.2% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,991,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,312,000 after acquiring an additional 485,291 shares in the last quarter. 83.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other APA news, Director Juliet S. Ellis acquired 4,391 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.78 per share, for a total transaction of $100,026.98. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,436 shares in the company, valued at $283,292.08. This trade represents a 54.58 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

APA stock opened at $23.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. APA Co. has a 1 year low of $20.32 and a 1 year high of $36.04. The firm has a market cap of $8.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 3.15. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.49.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 22nd will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 22nd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.32%. APA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.12%.

APA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on APA from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded APA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of APA in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Citigroup reduced their target price on APA from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on APA from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, APA currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.65.

APA Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has oil and gas operations in the United States, Egypt, and North Sea. The company also has exploration and appraisal activities in Suriname, as well as holds interests in projects located in Uruguay and internationally.

